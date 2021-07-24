D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $26.79 Million Stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,117 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 2.32% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $26,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 605,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 225,178 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $951,000. Six Columns Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $6,244,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 247,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 72,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 49,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $1,741,924.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,440,692.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,782.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,784,005. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHEF stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.64. The firm has a market cap of $999.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.07.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

