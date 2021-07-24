D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $27.15 Million Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,979,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 688,631 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.51% of NOV worth $27,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOV. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NOV by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in NOV by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Shares of NOV stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. NOV’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.34) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.