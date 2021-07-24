D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,041 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.47% of Popular worth $26,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Popular by 4.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Popular by 0.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Popular by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Popular by 22.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, lifted their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

In related news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $72.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.20. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.