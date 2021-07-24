D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 129.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 306,479 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of KBR worth $20,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the topic of several research reports. lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.33.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

