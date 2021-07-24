D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $20.60 Million in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 153,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,603,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.16% of Packaging Co. of America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,839,000 after purchasing an additional 257,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,849,000 after acquiring an additional 471,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,005,000 after acquiring an additional 229,487 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,288,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,256,000 after purchasing an additional 29,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,192,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,316,000 after purchasing an additional 24,325 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $133.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $156.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

