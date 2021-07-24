D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,245 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.35% of Colfax worth $20,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 35.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 217,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 57,306 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Colfax by 209.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,481,000 after buying an additional 1,660,866 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the first quarter worth $3,367,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter worth about $4,381,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth about $2,614,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Shares of CFX opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,677 shares of company stock valued at $20,374,157 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

