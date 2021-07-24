D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 99,238 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,238 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.17% of Cognex worth $24,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,950,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,572,669,000 after acquiring an additional 393,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,223,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,014,451,000 after acquiring an additional 154,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 4.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,876,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,704,000 after acquiring an additional 209,608 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 23.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,236,000 after acquiring an additional 623,431 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 18.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,978,000 after acquiring an additional 423,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.30 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $101.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.95.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

