D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,846 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.15% of Sun Communities worth $25,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,881,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,649,000 after buying an additional 408,329 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,635 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,124,000 after purchasing an additional 577,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,120,000 after purchasing an additional 172,389 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI stock opened at $188.20 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.01 and a 52-week high of $189.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.