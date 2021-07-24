D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 576,921 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 1.48% of TTM Technologies worth $22,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 77,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after buying an additional 34,149 shares during the last quarter.

In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $38,111.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $97,845.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,577 shares of company stock valued at $403,136. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.74 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

