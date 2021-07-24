D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 171.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,628 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $24,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $716,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 34,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

TPTX opened at $65.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.45. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.43 and a 12-month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPTX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

