D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,049 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Extra Space Storage worth $27,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,653,000 after buying an additional 720,549 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,058,000 after buying an additional 638,001 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,505,000 after buying an additional 531,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,761,000 after buying an additional 478,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Shares of EXR opened at $171.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.10 and a 52 week high of $174.89.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

