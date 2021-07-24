D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,133 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.94% of Jack in the Box worth $22,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 90,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 46,833 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 48.6% in the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 179,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,738,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $353,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000.

JACK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

JACK stock opened at $109.54 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.38 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 37.85%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

