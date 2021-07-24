D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,410,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,710,141 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 1.91% of Extreme Networks worth $21,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,042,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,317 shares of company stock worth $2,474,876. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXTR. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

EXTR stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

