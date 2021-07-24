D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 108,724 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,724 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.82% of Green Dot worth $20,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 26.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 13.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 74.6% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 23,135 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Truist lowered their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

GDOT opened at $45.89 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. Analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $153,378.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,710.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,134 shares of company stock valued at $368,494 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

