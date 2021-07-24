D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 238,941 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 238,941 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.82% of Commvault Systems worth $24,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVLT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,057,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 380,727 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 343.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 316,948 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 216.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,278,000 after purchasing an additional 278,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,018,000 after purchasing an additional 195,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 119.61, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVLT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $97,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,442.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 33,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $2,557,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,347,210.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

