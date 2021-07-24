D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 306,865 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,865 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Apartment Income REIT worth $22,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 47,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,945,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,381,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,083,000 after acquiring an additional 768,000 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,386,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.53.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock worth $525,916 in the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

