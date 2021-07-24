D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 361,903 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,273,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 361,903 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Rambus worth $24,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,329,000 after purchasing an additional 516,918 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,851,000 after purchasing an additional 498,329 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,404 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Rambus by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,578,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,129,000 after purchasing an additional 406,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS opened at $23.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -70.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMBS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

