D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 70,078 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70,078 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.83% of NanoString Technologies worth $24,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,701,000 after purchasing an additional 171,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 11.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,645,000 after purchasing an additional 440,295 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,641,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,586,000 after purchasing an additional 108,011 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,807,000 after purchasing an additional 443,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,096,000 after purchasing an additional 58,980 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $61.22 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 14.10 and a quick ratio of 13.38.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,764,649.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,044,994.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $95,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,588 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,108 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

