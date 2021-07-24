D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 836,976 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836,976 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.15% of Dynatrace worth $21,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,390,000 after buying an additional 723,728 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,435,000 after acquiring an additional 943,961 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,176,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,687,000 after acquiring an additional 166,131 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,739,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,342,000 after acquiring an additional 713,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.3% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,487,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,948,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

NYSE DT opened at $63.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 132.64, a PEG ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $63.55.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

