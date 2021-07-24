D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 89,919 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 89,919 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.33% of Fate Therapeutics worth $25,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,253,000 after buying an additional 1,173,625 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 142,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 492.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after buying an additional 177,510 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $86.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.94. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

