D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596,352 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of General Mills worth $26,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS opened at $59.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

