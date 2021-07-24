DAD Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. DAD has a total market cap of $55.66 million and $524,435.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAD has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One DAD coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00048966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.92 or 0.00857311 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00143149 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (DAD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

