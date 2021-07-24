Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Dai coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC on major exchanges. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.47 billion and approximately $295.26 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00015834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.51 or 0.00876868 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00088259 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,465,017,342 coins and its circulating supply is 5,465,016,853 coins. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

