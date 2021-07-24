Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by 11 Capital Partners LP

11 Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 3.1% of 11 Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,073 shares of company stock worth $8,260,916 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.94.

Danaher stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.27. 2,076,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.64. The firm has a market cap of $207.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $190.34 and a 12-month high of $292.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 21.00%. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

