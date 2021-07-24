DAO Maker (DAO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.33 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00004212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $53.12 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00125294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00143104 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,412.62 or 1.00057040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.65 or 0.00879980 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,169,763 coins and its circulating supply is 36,673,783 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

