DAOstack Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.0709 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $222,577.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,241.87 or 0.99835880 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00033073 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00050471 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000778 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00009792 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000102 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

