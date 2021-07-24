Datamine Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $502,210.59 and $39,486.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.68 or 0.00241727 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001338 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.57 or 0.00814454 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Datamine is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,541,523 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

