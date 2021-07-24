Datum Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Datum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datum has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $18,558.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datum has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00048629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.27 or 0.00838498 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

