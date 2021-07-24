Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSA) Trading Down 1.3%

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSA) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.85 and last traded at $34.86. 3,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 16,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.36.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.