DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $26.33 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,194,617,875 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

