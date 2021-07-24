DecentBet (DBET) 24-Hour Volume Hits $110.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. DecentBet has a total market cap of $379,774.06 and approximately $110.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00048167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.13 or 0.00838633 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.