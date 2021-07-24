DecentBet Trading 30.5% Lower Over Last Week (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $377,206.75 and $158.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00015834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.51 or 0.00876868 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

