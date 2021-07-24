DeepBrain Chain Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $21.03 million and approximately $530,607.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001795 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00040151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049544 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

