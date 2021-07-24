Deeper Network (DPR) Market Cap Hits $48.06 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $48.06 million and $2.76 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded up 66.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00125294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00143104 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,412.62 or 1.00057040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.65 or 0.00879980 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

