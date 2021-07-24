Deeper Network Price Tops $0.13 (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. Deeper Network has a market cap of $51.29 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded 90.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00040150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00111581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00139507 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,952.58 or 1.00339916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.53 or 0.00894072 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

