DeepOnion Tops 1-Day Volume of $199.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $5.56 million and approximately $199.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000725 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00047473 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000216 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00027285 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,537,431 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

