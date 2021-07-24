DeFiner (FIN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $156,799.00

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 25.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $8.62 million and approximately $156,799.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000614 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeFiner has traded down 56% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeFiner

DeFiner is a coin. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

