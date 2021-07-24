DeFiSocial Gaming 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $123,629.00 (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00038799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00120910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00142101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,930.77 or 1.00054592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.74 or 0.00880918 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

