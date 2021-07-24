Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Position Increased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,206,000 after acquiring an additional 569,698 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 86,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after acquiring an additional 955,863 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,990 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $194,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $8,627,785.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,308,190 shares of company stock valued at $330,298,879. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DELL opened at $96.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.11 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

