DeltaChain Price Down 81.5% This Week (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

