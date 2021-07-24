Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) is Sourcerock Group LLC’s Largest Position

Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,170 shares during the quarter. Denbury accounts for approximately 28.7% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sourcerock Group LLC owned about 2.32% of Denbury worth $55,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Denbury by 192.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 223,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 147,127 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Denbury by 2,321.0% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 242,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 232,104 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 322.6% during the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 146,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 111,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,308,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Roth Capital downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.82. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $251.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.82 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

