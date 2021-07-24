Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $941.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Denny’s’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

