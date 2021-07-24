Deri Protocol (DERI) Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $2.78 million and $191,917.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0583 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00040360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00122689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00144065 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,189.92 or 0.99781364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.35 or 0.00899903 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.