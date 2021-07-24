DerivaDAO Reaches Market Cap of $67.74 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for $2.60 or 0.00007646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $67.74 million and approximately $45,096.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00040115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00122046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00144670 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,774.86 or 0.99482633 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.46 or 0.00885002 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

