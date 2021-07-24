Deutsche eMark (DEM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $150.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $169,653.32 and $150.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

