Dev Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $151,226.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $3.23 million and $151,226.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.89 or 0.00008519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.07 or 0.00253508 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

