Devery (EVE) Market Cap Hits $253,207.22

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. Devery has a market capitalization of $253,207.22 and $6,627.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devery coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Devery alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00048552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.37 or 0.00834827 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Devery’s official website is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.