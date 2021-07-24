Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 135.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 89,683 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,529,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,136,000 after buying an additional 980,711 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 26,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,470,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $5,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE:DVN opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.03.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.