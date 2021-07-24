Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 135.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,683 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.03.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $25.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.00, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.35. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.01.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

