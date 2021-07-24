DEX (DEX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,504.00

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 31% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One DEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEX has a market cap of $169,250.91 and approximately $2,504.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00048167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.13 or 0.00838633 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

DEX Coin Profile

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

